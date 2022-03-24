 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jim Gilmore to speak on war in Ukraine at Amherst Republicans' March 28 meeting

Former Gov. Jim Gilmore arrives for the inauguration on the South Portico of the Capitol Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore will be the keynote speaker at the Amherst County Republicans' meeting on Monday, March 28. 

Gilmore, who served as governor from 1998 to 2002, will speak at the meeting at 7 p.m. at the Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road. 

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee, said Gilmore will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The meeting is open and the public is invited to attend, Wilkins said. 

Gilmore in a recent interview with the Richmond-Times Dispatch said he considers the Russian invasion of Ukraine “the most serious crisis” in Europe since the Soviet Union divided and walled off Berlin more than 60 years ago.

Gilmore — who served for two years as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe — dismisses Russian security concerns as “baloney” and sees the invasion as a first step by Russian President Vladimir Putin to reassert the dominant role in Europe that ended with the end of the Cold War and dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Jim Gilmore

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore says that if Russia invades the rest of Ukraine, “We should have absolutely no commerce with Russia whatsoever.”

