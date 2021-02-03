Jury trials remain on hold; Amherst, Nelson prosecutors weigh in on sentencing reform

Under the new law, which goes into effect July 1, juries in Virginia only will be able to decide guilt in most cases, shifting the responsibility of sentencing solely to judges. Defendants still can request a recommended sentence from a jury, but Rutherford said he expected that to be unlikely.

“It gave the citizens of Nelson a voice in the criminal justice process from guilt to what the punishment should be, and that voice is being taken away,” Rutherford said. “Our General Assembly does not trust the citizens of Nelson County to do what’s best for justice and that’s a travesty.”

Virginia is one of only two states — the other being Kentucky — where juries must also recommend a sentence until the new law takes effect.

“Most defendants plead out, even when they did not do it. This is a very difficult decision people have to make,” said Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, an advocate of the new law, according an article by the Virginia Mercury news organization in late 2020. “This would be a revolutionary change in the way we do sentencing.”

Carver said juries no longer getting the opportunity to participate in the sentencing aspect of cases is anticipated to lead to an increase in requests from defendants for jury trials.