Kaine, Warner announce $393K in federal funding for Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., recently announced $393,193 in federal funding for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to accelerate the region’s economic recovery after the pandemic.

Specifically, the funding will engage community leaders in all 12 Virginia Blue Ridge Parkway counties and associated independent cities to establish a strategic plan to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation, and economic development in the region. It will also increase employment opportunities, spur private investment, and promote economic resilience. The 12 counties include Augusta, Nelson, Rockbridge, Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke, Floyd, Patrick, Carroll, Franklin and Grayson.

The funding was awarded by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, federal stimulus spending legislation which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year.

“After two difficult years, Virginians are eager to travel and be outside. We’re glad to see the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation receive federal funding to help increase tourism and outdoor recreation in the area,” said Warner and Kaine in a joint statement. “This funding will help accelerate the region’s economic recovery and promote investment in local communities.”