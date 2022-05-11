Lancer Tech Club represents state in international Real World Design Challenge competition

The Amherst Lancer Tech Club’s Alpha and Beta teams recently represented Virginia in the International Real World Design Challenge (RWDC) and received an honorable mention, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

The club’s Alpha team recently won the 2021/2022 RWDC State Championship Governor’s Award and the Beta team won second place. In late April the Amherst Tech Club took part in the international competition which hosted 40 championship teams from India, Philippines, Canada, China and America.

The Amherst club worked six months, weekly and sometimes twice a week to submit their response to the RWDC committee. Honorable mention was for teams with a high overall combined score and who were among the most competitive in the country.

“We are so proud of all their hard work and dedication to develop this STEM project and to be able to compete on the national level,” the Amherst schools’ official Facebook page said.

The Real World Design Challenge (RWDC) is an annual competition that provides high school students the opportunity to work on real world engineering challenges in a team environment. Students use professional engineering software to develop their solutions and generate presentations that convincingly demonstrate the value of their solutions. The RWDC provides students with opportunities to apply the lessons of the classroom to the technical problems that are being faced in the workplace.