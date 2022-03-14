Landfill to close Saturday, March 19, for paving of new transfer station

Amherst County's landfill at 715 Kentmoor Farm Road will be closed Saturday, March 19, for the purpose of beginning the paving process for a new solid waste transfer station.
The station eventually will replace the landfill where trash is buried by providing a disposal spot where waste is transported in and out via truck traffic. County officials said the transfer station is more cost effective and presents less of a liability.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Faulconer
(434) 385-5551
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today