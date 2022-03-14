 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Landfill to close Saturday, March 19, for paving of new transfer station

  • 0
Transfer, 1

Amherst County’s new transfer station, seen here in September 2021, is under construction at the landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road.

 Justin Faulconer

Amherst County's landfill at 715 Kentmoor Farm Road will be closed Saturday, March 19, for the purpose of beginning the paving process for a new solid waste transfer station.

The station eventually will replace the landfill where trash is buried by providing a disposal spot where waste is transported in and out via truck traffic. County officials said the transfer station is more cost effective and presents less of a liability. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert