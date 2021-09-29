Landfill uncapping to give county more flexibility as transfer station's operation nears

The Amherst County landfill’s current capacity is expected to be met by May 2022 as a new transfer station is set to come into operation early next year.
Brian Thacker, Amherst County’s director of public works, gave the county’s board of supervisors a report the landfill’s capacity and progress on the transfer station, which is undergoing construction on the landfill property on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights.
The county is working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to uncap an area of the landfill that will expand the landfill’s capacity and allow more flexibility for the new transfer station, a facility that will collect trash for hauling elsewhere. County officials have said burying it long term is more of a liability.
After more than a year of study and discussion, the board in January 2020 voted 4-1, with Supervisor David Pugh opposed, to approve a contract with Rocky Mount-based Price Building, Inc. to build the 8,000-square-foot facility estimated at $2.2 million. Once the center is up and running, the landfill eventually will close.
The board decided to go with the transfer station, rather than building a new cell at the landfill, with the intent of saving money in the long run.
A portion of the landfill was capped in 2000 and is being uncapped to give the county more flexibility as the end of landfill space nears, according to Thacker’s report.
“It would certainly help ease the transition to a transfer station and save significant funds while overcoming potential delays,” Thacker said of using the landfill until the station is up and running.
Trucks have been ordered for the new transfer station but one won’t be ready until 2023, he said. Uncapping the landfill will extend its life by another 18 to 24 months beyond May 2022, according to Thacker.
“Uncapping the landfill is a big deal if we can get it done,” Thacker said.
The uncapping process requires extensive DEQ oversight and approval. Public works has contracted with an engineering firm to help facilitate the uncapping and answer any questions related to the project, Thacker said.
The department would dig up about 24 inches of topsoil in the impacted area, penetrate and peel back a rubber membrane over the capped portion, and dig another 18 feet of immediate cover, or clay, to reach the previously covered waste, he said of the uncapping process.
“Public Works would then begin landfilling in the new areas until the heights reach the existing landfill surface work areas,” Thacker said.
The transfer station’s construction is estimated for completion in January. A maintenance shop of two bays, an office, shared locker room and restroom, also is being built. A fuel island with a 12,000-gallon diesel tank and 2,000-gallon gasoline tank also is will be added to the site.
The office at the landfill also is being expanded to add a conference room for training, full department meetings and additional space to serve about 20 employees, according to Thacker’s report.
Thacker said the department has been in talks with two separate landfills outside of the county where waste can be hauled to but no agreements have been made. The transfer station project so far is on budget, he told supervisors.
The county plans to transfer the waste in house, he said.
“By hauling it ourselves, we think we’re going to save even more money than contracting it out,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.
Thacker said hiring workers for public works has been challenging in the current market. Rodgers told supervisors Thacker has done an amazing job of turning the department’s group of workers, which also maintains the county’s parks, into a coordinated team.
“They’re the reason why the parks are taking it off, because they want to do extra things,” Rodgers said of public works staff. “They have ideas and we let them do that. We’ve been able to expand their job satisfaction and they’re more engaged. So keeping them seems to be a lot easier than finding them.”
The county borrowed $4 million to expand the landfill prior to the decision to build a transfer station and funds also were allocated for other solid waste projects associated with opening the transfer station. Also in 2020, the county secured a lower interest rate on the bond for the new station, which allowed funding for other projects at solid waste convenience centers where residents dispose of trash.
Improvements at the solid waste collection sites include two waste and recycling compactors at the Coolwell center, a cardboard compactor each at the Dodd’s Store and U.S. 60 East sites, cardboard and recycling compactors at the Boxwood Farm center and an additional waste compactor each at the Pedlar and Warrick Barn centers.