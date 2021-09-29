Landfill uncapping to give county more flexibility as transfer station's operation nears

The office at the landfill also is being expanded to add a conference room for training, full department meetings and additional space to serve about 20 employees, according to Thacker’s report.

Thacker said the department has been in talks with two separate landfills outside of the county where waste can be hauled to but no agreements have been made. The transfer station project so far is on budget, he told supervisors.

The county plans to transfer the waste in house, he said.

“By hauling it ourselves, we think we’re going to save even more money than contracting it out,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.

Thacker said hiring workers for public works has been challenging in the current market. Rodgers told supervisors Thacker has done an amazing job of turning the department’s group of workers, which also maintains the county’s parks, into a coordinated team.

“They’re the reason why the parks are taking it off, because they want to do extra things,” Rodgers said of public works staff. “They have ideas and we let them do that. We’ve been able to expand their job satisfaction and they’re more engaged. So keeping them seems to be a lot easier than finding them.”