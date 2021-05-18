Last vaccine clinic at Amherst high school set for May 21

After several months of Amherst County High School hosting vaccine clinics, the final community offering is planned for May 21 in the main gym.
Amherst County Public Schools in early February held its first clinic to get its employees vaccinated and later opened it up to the greater Amherst County community. Superintendent Rob Arnold said the clinics as of May 13 had administered nearly 53,000 vaccine doses.
“We haven’t had the community need as much,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said of wrapping the clinics up. “If the need arises, we can always get back into the vaccine clinic game.”
As of May 14, Amherst County had 2,927 cases of the coronavirus and 37 related deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The school division had four staff positive as of May 15 and 23 students were quarantined, Wells said.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” he said of the division’s COVID-19 numbers.
Heading into the high school’s May 28 graduation planned at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium, Wells said students would be spread out on the football field and families will stay six feet apart from each other in the stands. The maximum crowd allowed is 5,000 attendees and the 280 seniors set to graduate can bring 10 or more guests, he said.
“So many milestones and celebrations have been missed this year,” Amherst County School Board Amanda Wright said. “I would like to see the community that wants to come be able to come.”
Arnold said the vaccinations have helped the school division move in a “very good direction” regarding the COVID-19 trends.
“We’ve had a lot of vaccinations occur,” Arnold said of the clinics, which the division organized in conjunction with county and local health officials. “If it were not for the effort of Amherst County Public Schools, that wouldn’t have happened in Amherst County.”
The clinics has 66 ACPS volunteers, 15 from the community, nine from the emergency medical services field and 12 from areas of county government, Arnold said. He publicly thanked all who helped run them smoothly and effectively. Division officials understood the greater community’s health in regard to the pandemic was closely related to the school system, as “community spread” was the driving factor in so many cases involving the schools, according to Arnold.
The more vaccinated, the sooner the division can return to a sense of normalcy, Wells has said.
“It was so well run,” Arnold said of the clinics. “It was a very positive atmosphere.”