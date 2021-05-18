Last vaccine clinic at Amherst high school set for May 21

After several months of Amherst County High School hosting vaccine clinics, the final community offering is planned for May 21 in the main gym.

Amherst County Public Schools in early February held its first clinic to get its employees vaccinated and later opened it up to the greater Amherst County community. Superintendent Rob Arnold said the clinics as of May 13 had administered nearly 53,000 vaccine doses.

“We haven’t had the community need as much,” Assistant Superintendent William Wells said of wrapping the clinics up. “If the need arises, we can always get back into the vaccine clinic game.”

As of May 14, Amherst County had 2,927 cases of the coronavirus and 37 related deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The school division had four staff positive as of May 15 and 23 students were quarantined, Wells said.

“We’re in pretty good shape,” he said of the division’s COVID-19 numbers.

Heading into the high school’s May 28 graduation planned at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium, Wells said students would be spread out on the football field and families will stay six feet apart from each other in the stands. The maximum crowd allowed is 5,000 attendees and the 280 seniors set to graduate can bring 10 or more guests, he said.