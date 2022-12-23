Late legislator's widow, Glasgow vice mayor running in House 24 District special election

A special election in Virginia House District 24 to fill the unexpired term of the late Del. Ronnie Campbell is set for Jan. 10. Campbell’s widow, Ellen, will be on the ballot as the GOP nominee and Jade Harris, vice mayor of the town of Glasgow in Rockbridge County, is running as the Democratic nominee.

Campbell, 68, a Republican, died Dec. 13 of cancer. House District 24 includes Bath and Rockbridge counties, Buena Vista and Lexington cities, and portions of Amherst and Augusta counties.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert issued the order for the special election on Dec. 17.

Ellen Campbell announced her candidacy to fill her late husband’s seat in a Dec. 15 post on Facebook. She was the only person who filed for the Republican nomination to fill the seat, according to a post on the Amherst County Republican Committee’s Facebook page by Vance Wilkins, the committee's chairman.

In her Facebook post, Ellen Campbell said she wanted the residents of House District 24 “to know that Ronnie’s work will not be left undone.”

She said, “with such a slim Republican majority left in the House of Delegates, every single vote matters, and we need a conservative who will uphold the values that Ronnie held so dear.”

A Democratic caucus was held Dec. 20 to select a nominee for the Jan. 10 special election with Harris receiving 23 votes over Amherst resident Sam Soghor, who had 17 votes, according to the Lexington and Rockbridge Area Democrats Facebook page.

Soghor, chair of the Amherst County Democratic Committee, lost the election against Campbell in 2021.

In a Dec. 21 Facebook post, Harris wrote after Campbell’s tragic passing she knew the time had come for her to step up to the plate and continue her public service.

She wrote legislators should not seek office for personal gain “but to ensure happier, better lives for their constituents” and she hopes to serve the people of the 24th District in a way that is meaningful and impactful.

Campbell was first elected to the House District seat in 2018. Before becoming a House member, he served on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, Rockbridge County School Board and served as a Virginia state trooper.

Under Virginia’s recent redistricting following the latest U.S. Census count, Campbell would have faced current House District 20 Del. John Avoli next year. Both would have been candidates in House District 36. The newly revamped district includes Staunton, Waynesboro and parts of Augusta County and Rockbridge County.

In Amherst County, in-person early voting for the special election will begin Dec. 31 at the county courthouse, 113 Taylor St. in Amherst, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through Jan. 7 except for Jan. 2 when the New Year’s Day holiday will be observed. Early voting hours for weekdays are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The request for an absentee ballot must be received by the Amherst County Registrar Office by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. A ballot drop-box will be available on the covered porch of the courthouse for early voting and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

