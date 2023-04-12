The wheels on the bus go round and round in Amherst County, but so are vehicles ignoring stop signs to pass them, prompting school and law enforcement officials to issue a plea to the public to put on the brakes.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said the division is seeing a large number of instances where drivers are not stopping for school buses when their stop signs are flashing, especially on the U.S. 29 Business corridor.

“We just have a big problem with it in Madison Heights,” Wells said. “They need to understand they need to stop for the buses.”

Wells said the area on U.S. 29 across from McDonalds, Cedar Crest, May Street and Izaak Walton Road are examples of areas where vehicles often do not stop.

The division transports roughly 3,000 students per day and the message is simple but important, Wells said: stop for buses when they are dropping students off.

“I would ask that people pay attention to the buses on the road,” Wells said. “It’s about keeping our students safe.”

Dallas Hill, administrative lieutenant with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, said school bus stops are a primary focus of the sheriff’s office, which is committed to enforcing traffic laws related to passing a stopped school bus.

“The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints of violations on our public highways over the past several months,” an April 3 news release from the sheriff’s department said. “Our office has increased the presence of law enforcement on public roadways and is proactively enforcing violations. We are not only enforcing these laws but also actively pursuing to educate the public to ensure safety while operating a motor vehicle.”

Hill pointed to state code that says any person driving a motor vehicle shall stop when approaching, from any direction, any school bus which is stopped on any highway, private road or school driveway except if the bus is stopped on the other side of a highway when there is a physical barrier.

Examples of physical barriers are cable barriers, medal beam guardrails and concrete barriers. Most of Madison Heights does not have a physical barrier, Wells and Hill noted.

Hill notes passing a school bus that is stopped can lead to a $250 fine if the offender is pulled over and written a ticket. Depending on the circumstance, a reckless driving charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, also could be imposed, he said.

Hill asks drivers to be alert and respect the law.

The sheriff’s office also is stepping up monitoring of drivers using cellphones on the roadways and speeding through school zones.

Drivers are reminded to be attentive, alert and aware of their surrounding at all times while operating a motor vehicle, the sheriff’s office release said.

“We are trying to proactively enforce this to keep the public safe,” Hill said.