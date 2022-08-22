Lawsuit dismissed for Monroe man who sued Amherst deputies in shooting incident

A lawsuit filed by a Monroe man convicted of shooting an Amherst County sheriff’s deputy that alleges officers used excessive force in the September 2017 incident recently was dismissed, according to online court records.

Trevor Dawson Ewers, 27, was sentenced to 108 years in December 2019 after a jury found him guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said at trial Ewers did not want to return to jail that night and tried to shoot his way out. Matthew Pack, Ewers’ attorney at the time, argued the shooting was unintentional and officers overreacted.

Two years after the incident, Ewers filed a lawsuit seeking $2 million in damages that alleges the officer who shot him used excessive force and claims the officers engaged in misconduct and gross negligence. The suit in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg argued Ewers’ constitutional rights were violated in the incident. In a motion-to-dismiss response filed August 2020 in Amherst County Circuit Court, prior to the litigation moving to federal court, an attorney representing the officers said their “heroic efforts” were reasonable and prevented Ewers from hurting anyone else.

Ewers shot then-officer Jason Meador, who survived the incident with injuries, with a handgun during a late-night traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office’s parking lot. An intoxicated Ewers stepped out of the vehicle and retrieved a gun from his pocket, immediately causing a struggle with Meador, according to body camera footage played to the jury. Another deputy shot Ewers in the shoulder, according to evidence.

According to an order from U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon entered in late May, the court dismissed the lawsuit after Ewers failed to respond to a required show cause order for the suit to move forward. Ewers’ appeals of his sentence to the Virginia Court of Appeals and Virginia State Supreme Court were denied, according to court records.

He is serving his sentence at Wallens Ridge State Prison.