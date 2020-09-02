 Skip to main content
Local company matching donations for IRON Lives program

Derrick Brown

Amherst County High School Derrick Brown in his office at the high school. 

 Lee Luther Jr.

Lynchburg-based steel manufacturing firm, Banker Steel Company, is matching donations up to $50,000 to IRON Lives Inc. of Central Virginia.

IRON (“I’m Responsible for Overcoming Negativity”), founded in 2010 by Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown, is a free mentoring program in several middle and high schools in Lynchburg, Amherst County and Bedford County. It aims to teach communication and leadership skills, character development and stewardship of time, talent and finances, according to a news release.

For more information, contact info@ironlives.com, visit www.ironlives.com or find the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

