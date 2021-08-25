Local effort provides hygiene products for Amherst school students

As Amherst County students head back to class after a long period of remote and hybrid instruction, school administrators have teamed up with the Amherst Branch National Association for Advancement of Color People (NAACP) to provide hygiene products on an as needed basis for kids who may have limited or no access to them at home.
The effort is designed to help students thrive at school with dignity. School administrators and Amherst Branch NAACP officials are reaching out to churches, businesses and individuals to collect the following personal hygiene products: bar soap, deodorant (male and female), shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes (soft bristle and individually wrapped), feminine hygiene products (variety pack).
Purchased products can be delivered to either of the following drop off locations:
Ascension Episcopal Church, 253 S. Main St. in Amherst and Madison Heights Public Library, 200 River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights.
If interested individuals would prefer to donate, checks may be made payable to Amherst Branch NAACP, 7045 P.O. Box 683 Madison Heights, VA 24572. Please write “Toiletries for Kids” in memo section.
While school administrators anticipate these products will be needed throughout the school year, they anticipate significant need as the school year begins. Hygiene products and/or donations are requested by Sept. 7.
Please contact The Rev. Katherine (Kathy) Chase, kchase@sbc.edu, or Reggie Parrish, rparrish40@hotmail.com, for additional information or questions.