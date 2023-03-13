If you've had public water in Amherst County at some point in the past four decades, Glenn Micklem has been a key figure in helping get it to you.

For 47 years and eight months, the Amherst County Service Authority has been home for Micklem, who recently retired from his post as operations manager. The authority publicly honored Micklem for his service during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ March 7 meeting.

“The length of service that you had for Amherst County and in the industry is really an example for so many people,” Turner Perrow, the ACSA board’s chair, said in honoring Micklem.

Perrow said most people don’t think about water production and the heavy behind-the-scenes daily work that goes into taps running 24 hours per day, seven days per week, all year.

“We expect it to be on, but it’s because of professionals like Glenn who make it so,” Perrow said. “It’s professionals like him that make sure that water is sent to you clean, healthy, meeting the requirements for drinking water, and it’s what separates us from many nations across the world.”

Perrow said Micklem’s length of employment is remarkable and a real testament to professionals in the water and wastewaster industry.

“Sir, you are a role model to all,” Perrow told Micklem. “Thank you so much for your service.”

Micklem began with the service authority as a water treatment operator apprentice and advanced through the organization to senior operator in 1986, maintenance specialist in 1990, assistant operations manager the following year and operations manager in 1999.

He worked in all areas of the ACSA, including 14 and a half years at the Henry L. Lanum, Jr. Water Filtration Plant; 10 years in water and wastewater infrastructure construction, reading meters and operating and maintaining sewage pump stations and wastewater treatment plants; and “the last 23 years as the Number 3 person in the Service Authority organizational hierarchy,” according to the resolution.

Micklem has excellent mechanical aptitude and developed additional talents in plumbing, carpentry and electricity, which he applied to his work at the ACSA, the resolution states. He also was instrumental in county solid waste collection and disposal operations when such operations were under the purview of the ACSA and assisted in the closure of two county landfills, their replacement with a new solid waste disposal facility and establishment of the first convenience and recycling centers in the county.

Aside from work, Micklem has been a highly involved figure in Dixie Youth Baseball in Amherst County for more than 30 years as a coach and he participated significantly in the creation of two baseball fields at Monelison Middle School.

Micklem said he graduated high school on June 10, 1975 and came to work at the ACSA’s water plant the next day.

“It’s a privilege and I’ve enjoyed it,” Micklem said of his career. “It’s been a long ride, but a short ride, it seems like.”

At the time of his hire, he said jobs were hard to come by and he knew an ACSA operator who helped him come on board.

He worked under the first two directors, Henry L. Lanum Jr. and Dan French, and roughly seven years under current director Robert Hopkins.

“I had good supervisors and all three directors have been great to me,” Micklem said.