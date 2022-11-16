Loose Shoe Brewery hosts annual charity chili contest

Loose Shoe Brewery in Amherst held its Annual Charity Chili Contest on Nov. 6. Fourteen contestants competed for their charities and bragging rights.

Michele and John Hoddy were declared the winners by the brewery's panel of judges and took home $830 for the Lynchburg Humane Society. Donna Foley was the judge’s 2nd choice and 3rd place was a tie between Gordon Howell and Will Tyler.

People’s Choice awards went to Lindy Henderson (1st place), Will Tyler (2nd place), and 3rd place went to Madelyn Phaup. Fourteen fantastic chilis and great craft beer made a rainy Sunday a fun day in the town of Amherst.

Loose Shoe thanks judges Stuart, Adrienne, Janet and Stacy for taking the time to make this occasion a success.

"We appreciate the community’s continued support for this annual event," Loose Shoe Owner Derin Foor said.