LOVE sign approved for Amherst Visitor Center grounds

A LOVE sign is cleared to locate on the grounds of the Amherst County Visitors Center on U.S. 60 following a vote from Amherst Town Council.
Council voted 4-1 during its Oct. 14 meeting to amend the town’s sign ordinance to permit community promotions that do not contain any commercial references and are constructed or displayed on public property under the auspices of a locally based government agency. Councilman Ken Watts opposed.
Katie Mayo, director of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said the LOVE sign is aimed at attracting visitors into Amherst who dine in local restaurants and frequent businesses. The chamber operates out of the Visitors Center, a restored train depot fronting U.S. 29 Business.
“We feel the business center is a natural fit for this tourist attraction,” Mayo said during a public hearing on the ordinance amendment. “We want to show what we love about this community.”
LOVE signs are common at welcome centers throughout the state and support the “Virginia is for Lovers” branding initiative. The signs are attractions for many who take weekend trips visiting them throughout the state, according to Mayo and Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle.
“It’s really becoming kind of a popular thing to do,” Mayo said, adding: “We would love for the sign to find a home in the town.”
Mayo said the chamber has received interest to have LOVE signs in other locations in Madison Heights. Tuggle said some plan vacations around touring the state to visit LOVE signs.
“It just brings people in,” Tuggle said.
Mayo said the sign is about 8 feet tall, including two feet for the concrete and 6 feet for the lettering, and it will face U.S. 29.
Watts said he has no problem with the chamber’s concept and supports attracting people to Amherst, but he had heartburn over proposed ordinance language that defined signs as “works of art,” which he viewed as too vague a description.
“I’m absolutely opposed to the way it’s advertised,” Watts said.
Council supported an alternative language that defines such signs as community promotions on public property.
“That’s the clearest language to me,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said.
Carton said she is aware of people who moved to Amherst because they stopped by on a visit and fell in love with the area. She supports the sign as a tool and marketing attraction for Amherst to showcase the town to those who may not otherwise come.
“As much tourism that we can generate in this beautiful town the better for our businesses, better for our restaurants, better for our housing,” Carton said. “That’s what we want. We want people who love our town to be here, because we love it.”
The Amherst County Chamber of Commerce announced following the meeting the sign’s design is in progress. Local materials and labor will be used to install it, according to the chamber.
