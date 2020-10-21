LOVE sign approved for Amherst Visitor Center grounds

Mayo said the chamber has received interest to have LOVE signs in other locations in Madison Heights. Tuggle said some plan vacations around touring the state to visit LOVE signs.

“It just brings people in,” Tuggle said.

Mayo said the sign is about 8 feet tall, including two feet for the concrete and 6 feet for the lettering, and it will face U.S. 29.

Watts said he has no problem with the chamber’s concept and supports attracting people to Amherst, but he had heartburn over proposed ordinance language that defined signs as “works of art,” which he viewed as too vague a description.

“I’m absolutely opposed to the way it’s advertised,” Watts said.

Council supported an alternative language that defines such signs as community promotions on public property.

“That’s the clearest language to me,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said.

Carton said she is aware of people who moved to Amherst because they stopped by on a visit and fell in love with the area. She supports the sign as a tool and marketing attraction for Amherst to showcase the town to those who may not otherwise come.