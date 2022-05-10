Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears set to speak in Amherst County

Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears is scheduled speak in Amherst County on May 23 at the Madison Heights Community Center.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the center at 424 Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights. A private reception with Earle-Sears also will be held just prior to the event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Wailes Conference Center at Sweet Briar College.