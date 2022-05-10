 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lt. Gov. Sears set to speak in Amherst County

Virginia House of Delegates 2022 Reconvened Session

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears presided over the Senate during the one-day veto session.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears is scheduled speak in Amherst County on May 23 at the Madison Heights Community Center.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the center at 424 Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights. A private reception with Earle-Sears also will be held just prior to the event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at the Wailes Conference Center at Sweet Briar College.

Tickets are required for the reception. RSVP by May 16. Call or email Vance Wilkins, vancewilkins27@gmail.com or call (434) 941-10001. Payment can be made by visiting www.amherstcountygop.org.

Winsome Sears

Earle-Sears
