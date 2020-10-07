Lynchburg-area law officials apprehensive of momentum toward removing qualified immunity

Any momentum toward removing qualified immunity should be tempered with localities’ interests to “protect the public purse” when it comes to these types of lawsuits, Erwin said.

“One way or the other, the locality and the citizens of the locality are going to end up paying for that,” he said.

Lynchburg saw a costly end earlier this year to a lawsuit arising from criminal police misconduct.

The settlement for Walker Sigler, who was shot by two officers in February 2018 while in his home, involved the city paying its full $500,000 deductible as part of an insurance pool.

Prior to the settlement, the two officers — who no longer work for LPD — pleaded guilty to downgraded charges of reckless handling of a firearm from shooting at Sigler when he approached his open front door early that morning.

Gastañaga said instead of localities looking to “gird their loins for a future lawsuit,” they should focus on proactively preventing the circumstances that cause those lawsuits.

She pointed out that individual officers don’t pay for representation in such lawsuits out of their own pocket; the locality covers them.