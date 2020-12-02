Madison Heights company to build new facility in Amelon Commerce Center

A Madison Heights company soon will break ground in a new facility in the Amelon Commerce Center.

Virginia Foam Insulators, LLC has outgrown its current location at 134 Elon Road and will build a roughly 6,000-square-foot facility. The company installs spray foam, blown, and traditional insulation products for residential and commercial customers and has been in business in Amherst County for more than a decade.

“When it became necessary to find a new location, I wanted to stay here but couldn’t find much in the way of sites that met our requirements,” James Kuhn, the company’s owner, said in a news release issued by the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County.

Kuhn in the release thanked the authority for its assistance.

“Amherst County is proud to have a business like Virginia Foam located here,” said Chad Eby, the EDA board’s chairman, in the release. “We are so pleased that the business started and has grown in our community.”

Virginia Foam Insulators, LLC hopes to complete construction and move into the new building by spring, the release said.

The Amherst County Planning Commission at its November meeting approved a major site plan for the new industrial building.

— Justin Faulconer

