Madison Heights industrial park slated for site improvements

In an effort to make the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights more attractive to prospective businesses, the Amherst County Economic Development Authority plans to soon have several lots graded.

The industrial park on Virginia 130 near U.S. Business 29 has four businesses with multiple-sized building lots available for expanding local businesses and attracting new ones, according to the county. Victoria Hanson, the EDA’s executive director, said businesses want “construction-ready” sites available with many land and environmental permitting issues taking care of beforehand.

“Pad-ready sites for construction is how you attract businesses,” Hanson said.

She said a state grant is helping the EDA’s efforts to improve the industrial park for business use.

The EDA recently asked the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to transfer Lot 3 within the park, which is county-owned, to the authority or authorize use of about 65,000 cubic yards of fill dirt to help with the grading. The board formally voted for the lot to remain under county ownership but to allow use of dirt from its land for grading.

Hanson said the 26-acre lot the county owns is a great spot for businesses with much visibility.