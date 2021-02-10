Madison Heights industrial park slated for site improvements

In an effort to make the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights more attractive to prospective businesses, the Amherst County Economic Development Authority plans to soon have several lots graded.
The industrial park on Virginia 130 near U.S. Business 29 has four businesses with multiple-sized building lots available for expanding local businesses and attracting new ones, according to the county. Victoria Hanson, the EDA’s executive director, said businesses want “construction-ready” sites available with many land and environmental permitting issues taking care of beforehand.
“Pad-ready sites for construction is how you attract businesses,” Hanson said.
She said a state grant is helping the EDA’s efforts to improve the industrial park for business use.
The EDA recently asked the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to transfer Lot 3 within the park, which is county-owned, to the authority or authorize use of about 65,000 cubic yards of fill dirt to help with the grading. The board formally voted for the lot to remain under county ownership but to allow use of dirt from its land for grading.
Hanson said the 26-acre lot the county owns is a great spot for businesses with much visibility.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the county-owned site has been discussed by the county for a potential emergency services facility in the future.
“It would probably be shortsighted to transfer the property,” Martin said. “I think it would be an excellent location to put an emergency services facility in the future if we decided to do that.”
Supervisor David Pugh said he could support a transfer of the lot, which he sees as beneficial for possible future business activity and strengthening the county’s tax base.
“I see that as a potential great site for a business,” Pugh said. “If we were to build an EMS facility, we can always buy another piece of property.”
Hanson said the lot is a “premier site” that has generated interest from the private sector.
The county allowing use of dirt from its lot for the grading of other parcels would create a cost savings for the EDA, according to county documents.
Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the authority can approach the county if a business proposes acquiring the lot.