A Madison Heights man is facing a pair of felony drug charges after Amherst County Sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to multiple reports of an explosion near the intersection of Elon and Mt. Sinai roads, the sheriff's office said Friday.

It was determined the explosion noise came from the 600 block of Oak Grove Road in Madison Heights, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies detained four people at the residence and contained the scene to ensure safety of area residents.

"An investigation determined the explosion was not the result of an explosive device but led to several search warrants being obtained," the release said. "As a result of the search warrants two long guns, over 20 grams of methamphetamine, and significant quantities of marijuana were seized."

Ronald Glenwood Padgett Jr., 55, is charged with possession of a Schedule I, II substance and possession with intent to sell, give, or distribute an ounce to five pounds of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, the sheriff's office said.

— Justin Faulconer