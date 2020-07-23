Madison Heights man charged with distribution of more than 100 grams of meth

An Amherst County man is facing charges of distributing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators from the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and the Central Virginia Drug Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant on July 17 at an apartment on Longwood Place in Madison Heights, which led to the arrest of Landon McCormick, 31, of Madison Heights.

Authorities found four pounds of meth, which has an approximate street value of $200,000, and about $10,000 in cash, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page.

McCormick is in custody at the Amherst Adult Detention Center, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority records show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court on the two felony charges on Nov. 17, court records show.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

