You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison Heights man charged with distribution of more than 100 grams of meth

Madison Heights man charged with distribution of more than 100 grams of meth

Only $3 for 13 weeks

An Amherst County man is facing charges of distributing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Investigators from the Amherst County Sheriff's Office and the Central Virginia Drug Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant on July 17 at an apartment on Longwood Place in Madison Heights, which led to the arrest of Landon McCormick, 31, of Madison Heights.

Authorities found four pounds of meth, which has an approximate street value of $200,000, and about $10,000 in cash, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page. 

McCormick is in custody at the Amherst Adult Detention Center, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority records show. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court on the two felony charges on Nov. 17, court records show. 

20200730_amh_news_mccormick_p1

Landon Ryan McCormick 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amherst fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News