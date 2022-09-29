Madison Heights man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Amherst deputies

A Madison Heights man accused of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer in Amherst County pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Takota Jordan Cash, 21, was arrested in connection with a June 2021 incident in which Amherst County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a reported assault in the Colony Road area of Madison Heights. Deputies met with a woman who said she was assaulted and had physical signs that she had been, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman identified Cash as her assailant and as deputies approached a residence where Cash is known to live they were met with gunfire from a rifle, the sheriff's office has said. The deputies were able to identify Cash shooting at them as he was running away from the officers, according to the release.

No one was hit by gunfire and deputies involved did not fire their weapons. Following a pursuit, Cash was taken into custody without further incident in Lynchburg by city police.

Arrest warrants filed in Amherst County General District Court state Cash, a resident of Thacker Lane in Madison Heights, attempted “to willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation kill and murder [Deputy S.W. Martin and Sgt. Steven Bodek]” for the purpose of interfering with the performance of the officers’ duties.

Cash appeared Wednesday in Amherst County Circuit Court to enter his not guilty pleas. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley said a bench trial before Judge Michael Garrett will be held at a date to be determined.