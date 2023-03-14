A Madison Heights man pleaded guilty on March 13 to one count of abduction in connection with a December 2020 incident in a residence involving a firearm.

Ronald Lee Ferguson Jr., 48, was arrested after the Dec. 13, 2020 incident on Daniels Drive in which deputies responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said.

Shortly after the 10:16 p.m. call that night, law enforcement set up a perimeter around the home, Amherst County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said Monday in Amherst Circuit Court. Ferguson had a rifle and was threatening three people in the home, according to Carwile.

The loaded firearm was located in the home after Ferguson allowed the others to leave the residence and he walked out at 10:37 p.m., Carwile said.

During an interview at the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, Ferguson said he felt frustrated, "fed up" and had enough to snap. He didn't intend to hurt anyone, he told law enforcement in the interview, but added there "was going to be a pistol whipping" and he wanted to get his point across, Carwile said.

One of the several held against their will in the home told deputies Ferguson's actions were out of character and he "must have been on something," a reference to drug use. No one was hurt and it was not entirely clear if he pointed the gun at anyone, according to Carwile.

Other charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and brandishing a firearm were dropped, according to the plea deal.

Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Ferguson to two years and credited him for time served, which means he will enter into a court-ordered rehabilitation program in Floyd County for eight months. Carwile said Ferguson's enrollment in the program is in the best interests of his family and the commonwealth.

The firearm is forfeited to the commonwealth for destruction, Garrett said.

"This is your chance," Garrett told Ferguson.