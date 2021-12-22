Madison Heights master plan moving forward

Amherst County officials recently kicked off planning for the Madison Heights Master Plan with its consultant, Charlottesville-based EPR, PC.

The goal of a master plan for Madison Heights, the most populated area of Amherst County, is to spur growth, future development and economic activity while giving the community a “center of gravity,” County Administrator Dean Rodgers said. Another priority is to lure more businesses and residents across the James River into Lynchburg, targeting growth that tends to shift to areas like Forest.

The Madison Heights Master Plan, in which the county has invested $200,000, aims to attract more business into the area.

The county also is targeting an undeveloped area known as the Tyler tract in close proximity to the Big Lots shopping center. The parcels being discussed for potential development have access to roads, public water and sewer, electricity and gas and are in designated growth areas.

Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said a steering committee is being formed to guide the planning process. It includes four county staff members: him; Rodgers; Victoria Hanson, executive director of the Economic Development Authority; and Robert Hopkins, director of the Amherst County Service Authority; plus a member each of the county’s board of supervisors, planning commission, service authority board and EDA board.

Meetings and input with stakeholders, residents and businesses and surveys will be part of the planning.

“We anticipate this process taking about a year,” Bryant said.

He said a redevelopment plan for the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights, a state-owned campus that closed last year; a Virginia Department of Transportation traffic analysis for U.S. 29 Business; and a plan by the National Park Service for the James River and recreation are also taking place.

“We want to be able to tie these things together,” Bryant said.

The master plan area would stretch from the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 to the U.S. 29 border with Lynchburg, the county has said.

Bryant said a consultant working with VDOT has suggested one or two roundabouts for intersections on the U.S. 29 corridor.

The commission selected member Bev Jones, a Madison Heights resident, to serve on the committee. Jones, a retired Amherst County Public Schools educator, also serves on the Route 29 Beautification Committee and is the member most familiar with Madison Heights, a few commissioners said.

“I’m looking forward to this,” Jones said of the master plan. “There’s so much we can accomplish.”

A public meeting was held at Monelison Middle School in early 2020, more than a month before the pandemic was declared, on ways to improve Madison Heights.

Also during the meeting, the commission discussed whether a county code change is needed that establishes architectural standards in the Village, V-1, district. Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator, said staff is seeking the commission’s guidance on if such standards are needed.

The county has roughly a dozen locations with varying amounts of parcels zoned V-1. The villages of Elon and Clifford each have more than 30 parcels and U.S. 60 East has 11 parcels and a cluster of nonconforming, small lots. Two areas, Lowesville and Buffalo Springs at the U.S. 60 West intersection, have five parcels zoned V-1; Pleasant View, Old Wright Shop Road and Dixie Airport Road each have four such parcels; and two more, Sardis at the U.S. 60 West intersection and the South Coolwell/Izaak Walton Road intersection, have three parcels; Naola has two parcels and Temperance has one.

Michael Bryant, the commission’s chair, said he favors broad standards if the commission goes that route and feels a heavier focus should be on commercial buildings rather than residential.

“I wasn’t even considering residential standards,” Gamble said. “I’d like to have time to digest this.”

Commissioners briefly discussed how villages differ in the county differ from each other.

“One standard is not going to fit all,” Gamble said.

Jeremy Bryant said staff’s concerns is too much regulation could run people off and the department is researching various localities’ regulations pertaining to architectural standards in villages.

“We couldn’t find anything that was like apples and apples in size and location of where we are in the state,” he said, adding: “It would be new territory for us.”

Village districts have a fair amount of single-family homes, he said, describing Elon as an example.

“I suspect a lot of people live out there because they don’t want to live in a homeowner’s association,” commission member Derin Foor said.

The commission has made no decisions on the matter and is expected to further discuss it at its January meeting.

