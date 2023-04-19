Design concepts, posters and maps outlining the future of Madison Heights were front and center April 10 at the Monelison Middle School gym for a packed crowd of county residents.

Charlottesville consulting firm EPR, PC showcased the Madison Heights Master Plan during the open house meeting, giving the community a look at a vision for the county’s most populated part of the county.

Amherst County officials contracted with the firm to create a master plan for Madison Heights, to spur growth, future development and economic activity, and attract more businesses and residents to the area. The plan’s targeted area is from the intersection of U.S. 29 and Virginia 130 to the U.S. 29 Business border with Lynchburg.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant introduced representatives from the firm for a short presentation.

“We started this process a couple years ago with the idea of we needed a vision for Madison Heights,” he said

Byrant added more than 500 community members responded to a public survey for the plan.

EPR, PC Principal Vlad Gavrilovic said the plan is still a draft, and is not meant to direct county government.

“This is going to be implemented, though, by property owners, developers, and by the private sector,” Gavrilovic said.

The purpose of the open house was to gather community input on the firm’s planning work so far. According to Gavrilovic, survey results showed community members want more shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation opportunities in the area, which was reflected in the plans.

Survey respondents ranked single-family homes as the first type of housing they’d like to see, with senior housing and affordable housing tied for second. Gavrilovic cited congestion and safety along the U.S. 29 Business corridor as major concerns.

Project Manager Todd Gordon said the firm heard through survey results that community members want the corridor to be more attractive, and posters featured ideas for landscaping and signage in key locations and at the northern and southern entrances to Madison Heights.

Gordon said the firm also looked at existing conditions, and the location of roads, waterways, utilities and steep slopes, to determine the best areas for future development.

Posters around the gym displayed maps with circulation, and bicycle and pedestrian recommendations. An areawide concept showed different proposed land uses shaded in different colors, and a core development area concept plan mapped possible subdivisions, businesses and parks.

“What we did was we wanted to market and promote Madison Heights again, as I said, as a destination,” Gavrilovic said. “When people see that there’s things going on, there’s improvements and beautification, they want to invest in the area.”

EPR, PC will take the feedback from the event and present it to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.