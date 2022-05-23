Madison Heights master plan process picking up speed

A consultant on Amherst County’s master plan for improving much of Madison Heights is working to collect public input on the process from local stakeholders.

Vlad Gavrilovic, of EPR, the firm working with the county on a blueprint for the future of Madison Heights, gave the Amherst County Board of Supervisors a presentation on the ongoing efforts during its May 17 meeting. The plan aims to provide economic development through future growth and expanded public services in the area, reinforce a sense of community and improve the quality of life.

“This is a real opportunity area,” Gavrilovic told the Amherst County Planning Commission in a later meeting. “It has incredible transportation access... What the project is about is a long-term look. Over the long term, it’s about economic development, it’s about building a sense of community and it’s about improving the quality of life for current and future residents.”

A major part of Madison Height’s future is planned redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-owed campus of more than 300 acres on Colony Road in Madison Heights that closed in 2020. The board recently approved a redevelopment plan that aims to open much of the property to a range of future mixed commercial and residential uses.

Another focus in the plan is revitalizing the county’s main commercial corridor of U.S. 29 Business while looking for infill development opportunities, according to Gavrilovic.

The county has two surveys online in regard to the plan at www.envisionmadisonheights.com. Gavrilovic said the survey on the vision received more than 340 responses from the public as of May 17 and a map survey generated over 140 responses.

Stakeholder meetings also are planned for county leadership, property owners, church groups, institutions and the business community, according to the presentation.

“We want to make sure we are hearing from everyone who has a stake in this area,” Gavrilovic said.

He said the plan will be presented in its entirety to the community this winter. The process, which began in December, is roughly 14 months, he said.

“It’s an exciting process to be working on,” Gavrilovic said. “All this is giving us great input.”

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said he feels input from the residents who live in Madison Heights is the most key part of the process. He added seeking infill development in areas where the county has infrastructure in place is beneficial and he feels the Old Wright Shop Road area could use attention.

“Success would be a better looking community,” said Pugh. “Public involvement is going to be very important.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said the board is interested in input from all residents, including renters, who have a stake in the future of Madison Heights. He said economic development efforts and access management along the U.S. 29 corridor also are key to that future.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county is working to make as many aware of the process as possible so it doesn’t reach the end with many complaining they weren’t aware of it.

“The challenge is getting the word out so we can get the input in,” Rodgers said.

Martin said efforts should be proactive in getting the information to residents in a variety of ways.

“We can’t expect them to come to us,” Martin said.

