Madison Heights school remembers 9/11

Madison Heights school remembers 9/11

Madison Heights Elementary School faculty, staff and students gather to remember the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks while maintaining social distancing guidelines. 

 Photo credit: Amherst County Public Schools’ official Facebook page

On Friday, Sept. 11, faculty and staff at Madison Heights Elementary School, along with students raised the Freedom Flag in remembrance of the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The flag is flown every year Sept. 11 to commemorate the event and to honor first responders and those who lost their lives in the attacks. The Amherst County School Board during its Sept. 10 meeting gave a moment of silence in remembrance of the event.

