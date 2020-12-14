Man charged with abduction, firearm-related charges in Madison Heights

A man was arrested late Sunday after an incident in a Madison Heights home involving a firearm, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 10:16 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to a home on Daniels Drive for a report of shots being fired inside a residence, according to a news release.

"Deputies received information from a third party that a man was possibly holding his family against their will with a firearm inside the house that they were responding to," the release said.

Shortly after deputies arrived, a perimeter around the house and communication with the residents inside was established. At 10:31 p.m., some of the residents came out unharmed, and six minutes later Ronald Ferguson Jr. exited the home, the release said.

Ferguson is charged with one count each of abduction, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and brandishing a firearm. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Ferguson, 46, of Madison Heights, is awaiting court proceedings on the charges in Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, according to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority online records.

