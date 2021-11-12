Man convicted of attempted aggravated sex charge, indecent liberties with a minor in Amherst County

A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
Dylan James Martin, 23, pleaded guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to one count each of indecent liberties with a child and attempted aggravated sexual battery. Martin initially was charged with aggravated sexual battery but the charge was amended following a motion from Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley.
The charges occurred from March 2020 to July of last year and involved a female victim under age 15, Stanley said. An Amherst County Sheriff's Office investigator conducted a forensic interview with the victim in August 2020 that led to the charges, Stanley said.
On numerous occasions Martin made inappropriate comments to the child and in one encounter exposed himself to her, Stanley said. One another occasion he followed her outside a home, conducted a sex act in front of her, pulled her into the woods and touched her sexually, according to a summary of the evidence Stanley read in court.
Gary Straw, Martin's attorney, said the guilty pleas are in the defendant's best interests. He said Martin has been incarcerated roughly seven months and requested a release on bond while awaiting sentencing, which Stanley opposed and Judge Michael Garrett denied.