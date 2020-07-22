Man sentenced in Amherst County car-theft incident that briefly locked down school

A Lynchburg man charged in a February incident in Elon recently was sentenced to 2 months in jail on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to online court records.

Albert Owen Fields Jr., 52, was arrested Feb. 28 and initially was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, abduction, driving without a driver’s license, DUI and refusal of a breath test, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman with whom Fields had a professional relationship reported he had taken her car, and he reportedly told her he had a firearm and had made threats to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said around the time of his arrest.

The woman, who was not identified in a news release on Fields’ arrest, was able to get out of the car and run to a nearby house and call 911. She was unarmed. The incident caused a brief precautionary lockdown at Elon Elementary School, which was lifted as soon as Fields as was in custody.

According to court records, Fields pleaded guilty to the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge on June 18 in Amherst Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years with all but two months suspended.

Prosecutors dropped the remaining charges against Fields at a May 19 hearing in Amherst General District Court, online court records show. He is awaiting trial on other charges of stalking, violating a protective order and breaking and entering, according to Blue Ridge Regional Jail records.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

