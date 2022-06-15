Manufacturing company intends to buy lot in Amelon Commerce Center for expansion

A lot within the Amelon Commerce Park in Madison Heights has been transferred from Amherst County to the county’s economic development authority, which is fielding an economic prospect for potential purchase of the land.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors voted June 7 to authorize the transfer of Lot 3 in the commerce park to the EDA for economic development purposes.

Summers & Sons, Inc., of Madison Heights, is interested in purchasing the lot. Benjamin Summers, vice president of the company, wrote in a letter to the county that for more than 37 years his family’s business has called Amherst County home.

“We have employed incredible workers, built strong partnerships with local and regional governments, partnered with fellow businesses, and have improved the welfare of our community,” Benjamin Summers wrote.

As the manufacturer of the Golden A Awards for Amherst County Public Schools, as well as other products, Summers & Sons has partnered with local teachers to improve academic excellence, according to the letter.

“We want to continue to be an important part of this community for generations to come,” Benjamin Summers wrote.

The company has needed to expand its manufacturing space for many years and its intent is to build an assembly and office complex with about 25,000 square feet of new space while keeping its current 25,781-square-foot manufacturing facility in operation, he wrote.

“The proposed new building would house 50 employees of S&S Machine, Inc., who will be assembling T.R.U. Ball/AXCEL Archery equipment that has been used to win Olympic gold medals in the last three cycles and has become one of the most trusted products in archery hunting,” Benjamin Summers wrote. “It is easy to find sporting goods made almost entirely at our Madison Heights manufacturing facility at any Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, or archery pro shop around the world!”

Brian Summers, also with the company, told the board of supervisors his father, Gregory Summers, started the business after leaving his job as a machinist in Lynchburg and it has grown to become a large and much respected manufacturer of archery products. Acquiring the new lot in the commerce park allows the company to meet its growth needs, he said.

“We are very excited about Lot 3 in the Amelon Commerce Center,” Brian Summers said. “Another advantage is it allows us to maintain and grow our good relationship with the county.”

Last summer, the company had 80 to 90 workers and now employs 125, Brian Summers told supervisors.

“Our business sales are so strong that we have had over seven months of back orders now since the summer of 2020,” he said. “We do not see a slowdown in sight.”

The company is in the process of buying three new production machines to catch up with the orders, he said.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said the county appreciates the business and all it has done in more than three decades.

“We are very happy in Amherst County and would like to continue here for many years to come,” Brian Summers told supervisors. “We look forward to continued growth in Amherst County.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.