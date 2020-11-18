MAP testing in Amherst schools creates 'personalized assessment' of performance amid COVID-19

ACPS has chosen to do MAP assessment to measure students’ growth and will fill in the gaps of instruction over the next several years, said Norman.

“I’m a strong proponent of measuring success based on student growth,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said. “[Standards of Learning] tests do not measure growth. They can’t. They are criteria-based tests and they don’t have the ability to show where a student started and where they end up.”

Amherst schools are trying to get to a place of learning where kids are where they need to go as far as learning, he said.

“The results from these can give us some information about how well they may do on the SOL tests,” Arnold said. “The SOLs are criteria-referenced tests, which show mastery of material. It doesn’t extend beyond knowing the information or ask you to apply the information. The goal is to improve that ability for our students.”

Amherst schools closed March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down all Virginia’s schools; they returned to in-person learning Sept. 9 while also offering the Amherst Remote Academy for those who opted to stay at home.

The question for educators with such a long break is if students still have the ability to learn on their grade level moving forward, Arnold said.