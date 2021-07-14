Market at Second Stage continues summer season with in-person vendors

The Market at Second Stage Amherst is open for the summer season, with vendor tables in the parking lot. The market runs every Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., rain or shine.

This year several new local farmers and artisans have joined the returning vendors. Each week folks can choose from a variety of fresh goods all grown or made in the Amherst area. The farmers market features baked goods, eggs, chickens, greens and other produce, fruit in season, plants, honey and crafts. Produce currently in season includes lettuce, greens, turnips, onions, early potatoes, snap peas, squash and carrots.

The outdoor market also accepts SNAP/EBT benefits and will match up to $20 with another $20 in free fruits and vegetables. For those who are eligible to purchase SNAP/EBT tokens, see the market manager.

In addition to in-person tables, the market continues to offer online ordering for curbside pickup. Some vendors only offer online selections. An order form is available online at at https://www.secondstageamherst.org/markets.html.

Orders are accepted Sunday night through Tuesday by 8 p.m. Online orders can be picked up by the garage at the rear of the lawn on Thursdays, same hours as the market.