Masks a part of return to school, protecting when 6-foot rule can't be followed

While the role of facial coverings to combat COVID-19 has sparked debate across the country, their presence in Amherst County Public Schools this school year is unavoidable.

Masks will be required for adults if a 6-foot social distancing rule can’t be adhered to and for students while riding the bus, according to school officials. Facial coverings are encouraged but not required among students when social distancing in facilities is practiced, according to school officials.

While the division is keeping students and staff as safe as possible with a return to school plan that includes a hybrid of in school and distance learning for high schools and middle schools and a four-day week in school for elementary students, Arnold said there is no way to guarantee no risk when people come into schools.

“There’s no way around that,” Arnold said in a July 14 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce.

Randy Pirtle, chief executive officer of the Blue Ridge Medical Center, during the chat spoke of the importance of wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus.

He said masks are important in two ways: they block the virus that can travel through particles in the air and droplets and if a person wearing a mask is asymptomatic the virus is kept from spreading further.

“If everyone wears a mask, the probability of transmission drops dramatically, as much as 75%,” Pirtle said during the virtual call. “Every if the particles are in the air, wearing a mask turns out to be super important and a good idea. Face coverings are the most important thing you can do.”