Masks now optional in Amherst County schools

Mask wearing will be optional in Amherst County Public Schools during the 2021-22 school year but if COVID-19 case levels rise to a “trigger” point the measure could again be mandated, according to a decision the Amherst County School Board reached July 29.
The board was presented with three options during a work session:
require face coverings for all people indoors in the schools regardless of vaccination status,
have all those who are unvaccinated wear masks and leave it optional for the vaccinated, or
make it optional for families to decide.
Superintendent Rob Arnold and administrative staff recommended the first in keeping the mask requirement in place indoors for all during a time coronavirus cases are seeing an uptick in the county.
“This is the most restrictive option but also gives staff and students the most protection,” Superintendent William Wells said.
Arnold said all students would be required to wear masks in all ACPS transportation vehicles through a federal order. The division’s main goals are keeping students safe and in school and has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Department of Health in having masks mandatory for the past year, he said.
“By following the guidelines, it does lessen the liability we have as a school system,” Arnold said.
Amherst County for a while has been in a moderate rating for COVID-19 cases, but numbers have spiked in recent days, Arnold said. The delta variant has ability to spread even to vaccinated residents and the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Amherst, has had just more than 40 such “breakthrough” cases, he told the board.
The student vaccination rate in ACPS is 23%, or roughly 470 students age 12 to 18, while about 1,600 are not vaccinated, Arnold said. In the upcoming school year that kicks off Aug. 18, 98% of students are coming back to learn in person five days a week while 72 students are staying remote through the state’s Virtual Virginia program, according to Arnold.
The board agreed to give Arnold discretion to put the mask mandate in place if the numbers rise to levels in place during the height of the pandemic, which he described as a period from mid-November to early February.
“If we get to numbers like that and we don’t have the mitigation factor of a mask in place, it’s going to explode in our buildings,” Arnold said of ensuring the emergency trigger is in place.
Board members John Grieser and Chris Terry both said the vast majority of people they have heard from voiced support for having masks optional.
“Personally I would like to see it be up to the parents, up to the students, make it a family issue and let them determine,” Terry said. “I don’t think anyone should have to wear it if they don’t feel it’s best for them.”
Terry added he encourages residents to get the vaccine but it’s their choice. Grieser said he has close friends who have not gotten the vaccine, adding: “Just like choices, there’s consequences…”
Grieser said he and his wife have discussed mask-wearing for two of their elementary-age children and how to go about that as a family.
“I’m a big believer in choice,” Grieser said.
Board member Amanda Wright said she is for voluntary mask decisions and it shouldn’t be mandatory.
“I’m for [parental] choice,” Wright said.
Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair, said she recently spoke with some residents and heard views for and against making masks a requirement in schools. The majority she spoke with strongly support the mask measure being optional and she favors parents deciding what’s best for their children, she said.
Priscilla Liggon, the board’s chair, said she knows people are excited to be back in schools five days a week, a departure from a hybrid system on in-person and remote learning for four days a week last school year, but she pointed to a recent rise in Amherst cases.
“Not mandating or not requiring a mask is just leaving us wide open for an unfortunate resurgence of this terrible virus.”
She said if the numbers rise steadily and are out of control the division can go back to requiring masks if necessary. School officials need to proceed carefully, Liggon said, and she urged the community to do its part in helping bring the COVID case numbers down.
“We cannot risk a catastrophe, for better word, because of this policy,” Liggon said of making masks optional.
Though the mask protocol is optional, Arnold said face coverings are strongly encouraged for those who have not received the vaccine.
Quarantine numbers a concern without masks
Arnold said the county’s 7-day average of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported per 100,000 people as of the July 29 work session was 10.8. “We’ve been well below 10 for quite a while,” he said, noting the recent uptick.
On July 30 the 7-day average per 100,000 had risen to 17.6, according to the Virginia Department of Health. As of that time Amherst County had 3,062 cases.
At the height of the pandemic in late January the 7-day average was 129, during a period of heavy quarantining for students and staff exposed to the virus, he said.
With more students in the buildings this new school year starting in a few weeks, they will be closer with a 6-foot social distancing rule now at 3 feet.
“We’re going to try to keep them 3 feet apart as much as we can. That’s a different factor this year,” Arnold said. “We feel like our quarantine numbers will be more significant. We’ll have more contact tracing to do.”
Arnold said a concern of relaxing the mask rule is attendance issues could arise from quarantines, which could potentially negatively affect state accreditation ratings for the schools.
The 7-day average point that could trigger a mask mandate again is 30 new daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. That threshold is needed “if it goes bad” as far as the numbers, Arnold said.
He said the division also needs to hire contact tracers, adding he cannot ask administrators and nurses to do that time-consuming task with most of the students back in the buildings this year.
“The last thing we want is [COVID] to run through a locker room and we lose our season,” Arnold said of athletics.
Wells said anyone showing systems of the coronavirus will be quarantined regardless of receiving the vaccine. Jim Gallagher, the division’s chief human resources officer, said teachers and staff will have greater anxiety because they are at a greater risk interacting with a large group of students without masks.
“I’m for more sick time for COVID-related quarantine for the staff,” Wright said.
Wells said students will eat meals in the classroom the first semester and the cafeterias may be more used in the second semester if the situation improves with COVID cases. Board members stressed the mask rule can change if needed moving forward.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable walking away from here without having a trigger point,” Grieser said.
Arnold said strategies to incentivize vaccinations should be considered and his goal is to do all he can to make sure in-person will not be affected by the virus and shutdowns can be avoided.
“The more vaccinated we are, the better off we will be,” Arnold said. “I’m just trying to find any way I can to stay in school.”
Liggon said it is understandable not everyone will be happy with the decision on masks. She said stressed if the COVID-19 case numbers get out of control facial coverings can again be implemented to keep everyone safe in schools.
“We’re doing the very best we can for our students,” Liggon said.
Terry noted at the same time of year in 2020 the board was voting on a previous decision to make masks mandatory.
“It will be another interesting year,” Terry said. “Here we are again. Who knows: next year we’ll probably be saying the same thing. I hope the world can get out of this.”