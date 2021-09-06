Masonic lodge to honor Amherst Habitat director with Community Builders award

The Amherst Masonic Lodge, Clinton Lodge #73, will present Debbie Habel with the Grand Masters Community Builders award on Sept. 10.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the lodge building on South Main Street in Amherst. Habel is executive director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, which formed in 1992 and serves those in the range of 30% to 60% of median income using volunteer labor.
A lifetime resident of Amherst County and graduate of Amherst County High School and Central Virginia Community College, Habel has owned and operated four businesses in Amherst and Nelson counties and previously worked 14 years in the Amherst County Commissioner of the Revenue Office handling real estate transfers, wills, land use program and assessing new construction.
She started with Amherst County Habitat as a board member as 12 years ago, serving as vice president and president, and became director in September 2015. Habel, on the organization’s behalf, served as construction manager for the Amherst Disaster Recovery Group following the April 2018 tornado that struck Elon and left 45 homes destroyed with approximately 30 of those being uninsured or underinsured, according to Habel.
More than $100,000 in donated building materials and a grant for $23,000 was used in the recovery process and the last home was finished in March 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown.