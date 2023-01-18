Mayor gives state of the town address

In a 2023 State of the Town Address on Jan. 11, Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle described 2022 as a year of incredible activity for a town seeking to get back to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Amherst Habitat for Humanity’s construction of three homes on North Main Street to new businesses and reinvestments into existing businesses downtown, Tuggle said a lot was going last year for town government, nonprofits and the private sector.

The Amherst Police Department purchased a new vehicle for the town police chief and added the department’s first canine officer, Skye, who Tuggle said has been effective in locating illegal drugs in town that otherwise would not have been found.

The police department also worked as a team to bring the community together for a variety of events, including the First Responders Parade in late June, a trunk-or-treat event around Halloween and its largest toy drive ever prior to Christmas, Tuggle said.

“When faced with issues of community concern such as parking, loud vehicles, or loitering in parking lots, they always sought first to work with and inform citizens, increasing the positive community spirit and proactive policing,” Tuggle said of the department.

The town last year acquired a backhoe for the maintenance department through grant money at no additional cost and that equipment purchase has been a major benefit to town government operations, according to Tuggle. A largely grant-funded generator at the town’s Waugh’s Ferry pump station for town water and sewer operations was awarded last year and the town water treatment plant renovation made major strides in 2022, he said.

On the wastewater side of utilities, a centrifuge has been ordered for a sludge dewaterer, he said.

Amherst Town Council in September voted to spend $1.9 million from the town’s $2.2 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act, federal money localities have received in response to the pandemic, for that project.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the equipment will dewater sludge at the wastewater treatment plant, making the final step in the treatment process more efficient.

Tuggle said council took other actions last year to improve the town, including recodification of the town zoning ordinance that allows the complete code to be available online for citizens and customers, entering into new water and sewer agreement with Sweet Briar College, allowing for predictability and stability for both entities.

Council also last year accepted a right-of-way for Lynchburg Road close to the U.S. 29-U.S. 60 exit from Amherst County, which allows the Virginia Department of Education to plan for completing that road. The project is beneficial in opening up more travel access around the Amherst Visitors Center and the Camp Trapezium brewery and restaurant on Union Hill Road, the county has said.

“2022 has been a productive and positive year, and we are looking forward to 2023 being even better in our wonderful town,” Tuggle said.