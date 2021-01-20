Mayor highlights Amherst's recent accomplishments in State of the Town address

Around the same time Gov. Ralph Northam was presenting the annual State of the Commonwealth address in Richmond on Jan. 13, Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle laid out a similar reflection for the town.
“After a year that included political negativity, pandemic chaos and an economic downtown, it is important to remember that good work continued in town,” Tuggle said during Amherst Town Council’s first meeting of 2021.
Addressing the town’s accomplishments last year, he said $120,000 in small business grants from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal funding helped Amherst town businesses with rebuilding after closures or decreases in receipts. The town also contracted with a local company for technology upgrades to the council’s meeting room to improve residents’ ability to observe and participate in meetings remotely, which will extend beyond the pandemic.
The CARES money also helped replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in town hall, along with other measures to keep town employees and customers safe, Tuggle said.
“I am proud of our employees, who through quarantines, good sanitation practices and careful action, ensured that the [town government] itself was not the cause of any infections,” Tuggle said. “Even more importantly, there were no interruptions in service as our employees weathered this crisis in their own homes and families.”
Tuggle also praised the town’s maintenance staff for efforts to beautify Amherst in 2020, including working with the Village Garden Club of Amherst and making several improvements to the town’s park on Scott’s Hill Drive near Amherst County High School. The trail between the park and Main Street has been cleaned up and additional dog waste bag dispensers have been installed.
The town’s utility plants made positive strides in 2020, including passing important water testing requirements, progressing with a major sewer project and a new pump station on U.S. 60 West eliminating the use of a pump station that was outdated and unsafe, Tuggle said.
“Most of our older lines in residential neighborhoods have been cleaned and several have been replaced,” Tuggle said.
A major water plant renovation bond also recently closed and the project is gearing up for this year with anticipated completion in mid-2022, he added.
The Town of Police Department also had an incredible year, he said, noting the move into a new station last January and ending the year with its largest toy drive to date in the outreach’s three-year history, bringing in just more than 800 toys. The department also added three reserve officers, which Tuggle said greatly assisted with staffing during the Dec. 4 reverse Christmas Parade and during the pandemic, and its work toward a longtime goal of achieving state accreditation made positive strides forward.
“2020 wasn’t the year we thought it would be, and many things we had hoped to do together didn’t happen,” Tuggle said. “But through the hard work and an amazing staff, our town is even better and stronger at the end of 2020 than it was at the beginning.”