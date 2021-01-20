Mayor highlights Amherst's recent accomplishments in State of the Town address

Tuggle also praised the town’s maintenance staff for efforts to beautify Amherst in 2020, including working with the Village Garden Club of Amherst and making several improvements to the town’s park on Scott’s Hill Drive near Amherst County High School. The trail between the park and Main Street has been cleaned up and additional dog waste bag dispensers have been installed.

The town’s utility plants made positive strides in 2020, including passing important water testing requirements, progressing with a major sewer project and a new pump station on U.S. 60 West eliminating the use of a pump station that was outdated and unsafe, Tuggle said.

“Most of our older lines in residential neighborhoods have been cleaned and several have been replaced,” Tuggle said.

A major water plant renovation bond also recently closed and the project is gearing up for this year with anticipated completion in mid-2022, he added.