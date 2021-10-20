Meetings planned for input on high school addition

A kickoff meeting is planned Oct. 28 at Amherst County High School to allow the public a view of a planned addition to the high school that is slated to include a new 1,600-seat auditorium, a revamped dining commons area and improvements to the football stadium.
William Wells, assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said the division recently selected Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Charlottesville company, to lead the concept phase of the major renovation project. School officials constantly have said the current high school auditorium is outdated and inadequate for the school’s needs.
ACPS officials have said they plan to use more than $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to go toward the major project as an infrastructure investment. A joint facility committee of school and Amherst County officials is working on the project.
Wells said the Oct. 28 meeting also would be streamed online and town hall meetings will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the high school and Thursday, Nov. 4 at Monelison Middle School for residents in the northern and southern ends of the county.
“It will be for the community to come in and give feedback as to the concepts and make comments so we can take information and bring it back to the facilities committee and drive the direction from the community input,” Wells said during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 14 meeting. “We have some good concepts of what we think we can do and move it forward.”
He did not yet have set times for the upcoming gatherings, which soon will be formally announced. The committee will meet Nov. 8 to review information and general recommendations and the school board is set to receive a report during its Nov. 11 meeting.
“It sounds like we are on a roll,” Priscilla Liggon, the board’s chair.
She described the planned renovation as a new look for the high school.
“It’s a very exciting time for Amherst County,” Liggon said.