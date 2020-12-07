Meth distribution charges land man 3 years of prison

A Lynchburg man was ordered to serve three years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges from methamphetamine deals in Amherst County.

Bobby Loyd Archer, 46, pleaded to two counts of drug distribution in Amherst Circuit Court, the last major defendant in a drug ring, according to law enforcement.

In February 2019, investigators worked with a wired confidential informant to conduct controlled drug buys in Madison Heights, prosecutor Adam Stanley said in a proffer of evidence in the case. They gave the informant $240 on one day and $220 on another to buy meth and heroin from Archer, whom the informant had messaged on Facebook.

On both occasions, the informant met Archer at the parking lot outside the McDonald’s in Madison Heights and entered a silver SUV to buy from him, Stanley said. The first time, Archer gave the informant a little over three grams of what was later lab-tested to be meth, as well as a substance that didn’t test positive for any illegal drugs. The second time, Archer gave the informant a little over seven grams of what was later lab-tested to be meth.

Archer’s plea agreement for an active three years in prison and $5,000 fine cut him a break, Stanley said, but warned that he could face more than 50 years of suspended time if he should get in trouble again.