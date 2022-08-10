Mill Creek Lake Park to get part-time attendant

As more recreational activity picks up at Mill Creek Lake Park in northern Amherst County, the board of supervisors has approved hiring a part-time attendant position for the attraction.

Nearly two years after public swimming first began at the park on Mill Creek Road, amenities like the beach area and a recently installed swing are drawing more visitors, said Randy Nixon, director of recreation, tourism and cultural development.

“People are really enjoying it and loving it,” Nixon said.

The attendant will serve as the county’s “eyes and ears” at the park in keeping the flow of trash disposal under control, ensuring restrooms are functioning and monitoring the beach, parking area and playground equipment.

“We’re trying to be proactive rather than reactive,” Nixon said, adding the county also is working to be a good neighbor to surrounding property owners on the lake.

The county is considering adding trails at county-owned portions of the lake, a topic that has generated some concerns from landowners at the lake in recent board meetings during public comments.

The board approved a transfer of $8,500 from the unobligated general fund reserve for part-time staff at the park on a trial basis.

The effectiveness of the move will be evaluated prior to the board’s work sessions on the fiscal year 2024 county budget early next year.

“We’ll see how it works,” Nixon said.

The part-time staff would contact proper authorities and agencies if any issues arise and will give people someone to turn to if they have any complaints, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she was impressed with the park’s appearance and upkeep during a recent visit with friends from out of town.

“I’m a cheerleader for Mill Creek Lake and I like the idea,” Tucker said of bringing in an attendant.

In other news:

The board approved reimbursement of roughly $9,500 for a generator at the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Station 3 in Elon. The propane-fuel generator with a 10-year warranty serves the station the county is working to soon get operational soon for servicing a fourth ambulance countywide, according to county documents.