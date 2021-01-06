Mobile units, hotspots helping serve Amherst schools' internet needs

The portable hotspot units are built on trailers and allow the public to access internet from their vehicles by using a laptop up to 1,000 feet away. The units are built to use solar energy.

Amherst County recently partnered with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, also based in Nelson County, to provide broadband through fiber in rural portions of the county. The county also intends to take bids from other interested firms in a massive broadband expansion to connect the county, a process that County Administrator Dean Rodgers said may take two to three years.

“It’s more of a short-term solution,” Arnold said of the portable units. “We understand it takes a long time to get fiber put down. We can’t wait. We need to get internet to our kids as quickly as possible.”

The division also recently bought 250 hotspots, or in-home service, for students, Arnold said. Those were purchased evenly between Verizon and AT&T and 50 are set aside for students who are attending school in person and may have to be remote for a short-term situations because of quarantine protocol.

The other 200 are for students in the Amherst Remote Academy for up to six months, Arnold said.

“We are going to start with our most needy students,” Arnold said. “It is an option for sure, especially in a large home with a lot of kids.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.