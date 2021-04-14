 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monacan Indian Nation accepting applications for emergency rental assistance
0 comments

Monacan Indian Nation accepting applications for emergency rental assistance

  • 0
Monacan Indian Tribe

Two members of the Monacan Indian Nation hold hands during a ribbon- cutting ceremony for the tribe’s new headquarters in February. “The possibilities for the site here in Madison Heights are endless,” Branham said. “We’ve got a lot of big plans in place and for the first time in my life, I think all of them are realistic and obtainable.”

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

The Monacan Indian Nation has announced the Amherst County-based tribe now is accepting applications for a new emergency rental assistance program to help the community.

The assistance is on a first come, first serve basis to those who qualify (non-Native Americans as well) and affected by COVID-19. The aid is to provide relief for those behind in rent, utilities, etc. For applications visit Monacannation.com and schedule an appointment by calling (434) 363-4864. Applications also are available at the tribe’s office at 111 Highview Dr., Madison Heights.

The emergency rental assistance funds will be available through Dec. 31, according to an April 8 notice from Monacan Indian Nation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert