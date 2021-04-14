Monacan Indian Nation accepting applications for emergency rental assistance

The Monacan Indian Nation has announced the Amherst County-based tribe now is accepting applications for a new emergency rental assistance program to help the community.

The assistance is on a first come, first serve basis to those who qualify (non-Native Americans as well) and affected by COVID-19. The aid is to provide relief for those behind in rent, utilities, etc. For applications visit Monacannation.com and schedule an appointment by calling (434) 363-4864. Applications also are available at the tribe’s office at 111 Highview Dr., Madison Heights.