Monacan tribe receives housing grant funds

The Monacan Indian Nation in Amherst County is receiving $302,115 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for affordable housing.

The money is part of $1.1 million in Indian Housing Block Grant funding awarded to seven tribes across the commonwealth.

“These grants will provide critical support to tribal communities working to develop and maintain affordable housing on their lands,” Jane Miller, Deputy Regional Administrator for HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region, said in a news release.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a joint news release they are pleased to see the federal money go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes.

“It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live,” Kaine and Warner said in the release.

Kaine recently met with Monacan Nation tribe leaders in Madison Heights to hear about their progress and challenges they are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

- From Staff Reports

