More than 1,000 Amherst students quarantined as COVID-19 rages

Amherst County Public Schools has quarantined more than 1,300 students since the return from winter break on Jan. 5 because of exposures to COVID-19, according to officials.

The high number of cases has brought many staffing challenges to the division and on Jan. 14 caused Amherst County High School and Elon Elementary School to switch to remote learning for the day.

William Wells, assistant superintendent, said 27 staff members were out that day because of the virus and other reasons, and administrators felt the two schools did not have enough workers to safely operate in person.

Wells said on Jan. 13 the high school had 51 positive cases and the staff was so shorthanded Superintendent Rob Arnold and Dana Norman, the division’s chief academic officer, would have been in the school the following day covering classes if it had been open for in-person learning that day.

Norman said if a student doesn’t have access to high-speed internet at home, the school division provides a hotspot for Wifi access and a Chromebook laptop computer.

Wells said the division is dealing with a surge in cases driven by the omicron and delta variants. Centra on Jan. 11 had 151 hospitalizations about 20% were vaccinated, Wells said. None of the division’s students who have gotten sick have died but some have received medical treatment, he said.

A lot of teachers quarantined can work from home remotely, Wells said. Anyone who has been quarantined has to be symptom-free for 24 hours before returning to the school buildings and the quarantine period this semester is 5 days, a reduction from 10 days previously required, according to Wells.

Amherst County School Board member Dawn Justice, who took part in her first meeting Jan. 13, asked at what point the school system will adjust and begin treating COVID-19 like the regular flu. Arnold told Justice the division follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Health Department guidelines for insurance reasons and not incurring a liability that costs the county money.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said the decisions are difficult because of hardships on families.

“We have to run school and if we can’t, we have to make decisions,” Thompson said, adding she’s heard from households struggling with closures. “…So we feel all those things and it makes it very difficult.”

Wells said a lot of administrators’ times are devoted to contact tracing, which usually takes an hour a case. He said the high school recently had 14 cases in a single day that overloaded staff and he publicly thanked employees for all they do on top of regular duties.

Arnold said the central office was mostly empty in recent days because administrators were helping fill gaps in the schools with so many people out.

“It’s all hands on deck because our goal is to keep school open as much as we can,” Arnold said.

Wells had prepared to issue a report to the board on Jan. 13 on the division’s response to a federal mandate for employers of 100 or more to vaccinate employees. However, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling earlier in the day that said the Biden administration overstepped its boundaries in pushing the mandate removed that item from discussion.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the mandate, if enacted, would have applied to the county’s government.

“I am appreciative that county taxpayers will not have to incur the expense it would have entailed,” Rodgers said in an email to the New Era-Progress following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. “I understand there are many well-meaning people who want to solve this Covid challenge and protect others, including the dissenting justices on the Supreme Court. However, I am equally appreciative that the Court's majority understands their role is not to solve a health care issue but to interpret the Constitution and keep the limited branches of the government within their respective lanes of authority.”

Amherst County on Jan. 17 had 5,697 positive cases of the coronavirus and 64 related deaths, according to VDH.

The division has 141 students learning remote through virtual participation this semester, up 31 students from early October, according to a staff report presented to the board.

Justice said she hopes the school system can grow in creativity and flexibility in keeping children in school and meeting needs of teachers in a constantly changing environment. A strong supporter of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, she said she looks forward to the new administration’s effects on public education.

Chris Terry, the school board’s vice chair, said he thinks the division has done a great job preparing for the many staffing hardships from the pandemic.

“It’s something we knew would happen,” Terry said.

Board member Priscilla Liggon encouraged the community to do all that is necessary to stay safe and not let their guard down.

“Through all of it we’re going to make it,” Liggon said, adding: “This virus is real. I had a touch of it. You don’t want it.”

