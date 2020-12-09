More work needed to protect Amherst sewer line near James River

After completing a stabilization project more than a year ago to protect a sewer pipeline near the bank of the James River, utility infrastructure that serves a portion of Madison Heights, land erosion continues to be a concern for the Amherst County Service Authority.

The project just west of the Williams Creek Sewage Pump Station, which is located on a gravel road off the Central Virginia Training Center campus, served to protect the sewer line and followed other work done 13 years ago. The more recent work, which was jointly funded between ASCA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District, included rebuilding a portion of the bank to have a stone revetment stop the erosion and keep the utility line intact.

However, gaps of unarmored riverbank remain, which is a threat to the utility line, according to Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director.

Since the most recent work was finished, Hopkins said ACSA has observed slow but steady continued erosion and along with Hurt & Proffitt, a local company, is working to get a permit from the Corps of Engineers that would allow the authority to temporarily repair and armor short stretches of eroded bank that could potentially damage the sewer line.