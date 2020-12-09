More work needed to protect Amherst sewer line near James River

After completing a stabilization project more than a year ago to protect a sewer pipeline near the bank of the James River, utility infrastructure that serves a portion of Madison Heights, land erosion continues to be a concern for the Amherst County Service Authority.
The project just west of the Williams Creek Sewage Pump Station, which is located on a gravel road off the Central Virginia Training Center campus, served to protect the sewer line and followed other work done 13 years ago. The more recent work, which was jointly funded between ASCA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District, included rebuilding a portion of the bank to have a stone revetment stop the erosion and keep the utility line intact.
However, gaps of unarmored riverbank remain, which is a threat to the utility line, according to Bob Hopkins, the authority’s director.
Since the most recent work was finished, Hopkins said ACSA has observed slow but steady continued erosion and along with Hurt & Proffitt, a local company, is working to get a permit from the Corps of Engineers that would allow the authority to temporarily repair and armor short stretches of eroded bank that could potentially damage the sewer line.
“… The last few months have seen some major storms, two in the last couple weeks, that have accelerated the erosion,” Hopkins said, referring to heavy rains in November. “It [the erosion] needs to be arrested before it washes out our maintenance access road and gets to the sewer.”
Armoring all of the areas on the riverbank that need it would cost millions of dollars, Hopkins said, but he is reviewing other possible solutions to find one that will cost less. The plan is to secure the Corps permit so the authority can perform short, temporary and less costly repairs to the riverbank, he said.
“We’re within 20 feet of the erosion getting to the trunk sewer that serves [much] of Madison Heights,” Hopkins said to the ASCA’s board of directors Dec. 1. “We cannot afford to wait.”
The southern half of Madison Heights is served with wastewater from the Williams Creek station via the sanitary sewer that parallels the north bank of the river down from Riveredge Park, according to Hopkins. It was installed in the mid-1970s a good distance from the riverbank at the time, he said.
Hopkins told the board the authority prefers not to lose the sewer, which would affect wastewater service to a portion of Madison Heights.
“If we keep having storms like this, we could lose it real quick,” Hopkins said of recent heavy rains. “I don’t want to take that risk.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!