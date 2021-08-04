Mother publicly thanks Amherst police officer for response to son's mental health crisis

He tried to grab the gun of Centra’s security supervisor at the time who had been speaking with Warner and a scuffle ensued, resulting in Jonathan Warner getting shot four times, according to court filings. The shooting prompted a criminal investigation that concluded no charges should be brought against anyone involved.

Ruth Warner told council CIT training should be a part of all police training and said she is grateful for Martin’s presence during her son’s crisis, which she described as a psychotic episode he has no recollection of.

Jonathan was in attendance at council’s July meeting and handed a gift to Amherst Police Chief Robert Shiflett. Ruth Warner urged town officials to hire more officers like Martin.

“His conduct was superior,” she said.

Shiflett said he is proud of Martin and how he conducted himself in helping Warner.

“Officer Martin handled the situation in the most professional way that could have been done,” Shiflett said. “I feel that his CIT training was very instrumental in helping him react and handle the call.”