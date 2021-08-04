Mother publicly thanks Amherst police officer for response to son's mental health crisis

A local mother publicly thanked an Amherst town police officer for his response during a recent mental health-related incident involving her son.
Ruth Ann Warner addressed Amherst Town Council during its July meeting about Officer Caleb Martin’s handing of a situation at a gas station in northern Amherst County. Her son, Jonathan, was having an episode on June 19 and Martin responded with Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) expertise that was crucial, she said.
“The first thing I look for when an officer approaches a situation is CIT,” Ruth Warner said. “The moment I see that, I feel safe.”
Martin stepped in and, along with a few emergency responders from Nelson County, dealt with a “horrible, complicated” situation and ensured Jonathan was taken care of.
“Caleb came right in and how he handled that situation was about Jonathan,” Ruth Warner said to council. “It was about the safety of everyone. In the midst of this I was just awed by the professionalism and the dignity. They handled it well and it was a team.”
Jonathan was paralyzed from the waist down during a 2016 incident at Centra’s now-closed Psychiatric Emergency Center at Lynchburg General Hospital. He came to the center the night of Jan. 16, 2016, for treatment of psychosis that escalated as he stayed there into the next morning, according to lawsuits and other court documents filed in litigation against Centra Health.
He tried to grab the gun of Centra’s security supervisor at the time who had been speaking with Warner and a scuffle ensued, resulting in Jonathan Warner getting shot four times, according to court filings. The shooting prompted a criminal investigation that concluded no charges should be brought against anyone involved.
Ruth Warner told council CIT training should be a part of all police training and said she is grateful for Martin’s presence during her son’s crisis, which she described as a psychotic episode he has no recollection of.
Jonathan was in attendance at council’s July meeting and handed a gift to Amherst Police Chief Robert Shiflett. Ruth Warner urged town officials to hire more officers like Martin.
“His conduct was superior,” she said.
Shiflett said he is proud of Martin and how he conducted himself in helping Warner.
“Officer Martin handled the situation in the most professional way that could have been done,” Shiflett said. “I feel that his CIT training was very instrumental in helping him react and handle the call.”
Shiflett said he takes the CIT course seriously and his goal is to half the town’s sworn officers trained in that area by the first part of next year. He added COVID-19 has affected the training and classes are starting up again.