The topic of short-term rentals in residential areas for the second straight month split the Amherst Town Council, as a motion at its May 10 meeting to update and revise a policy on the zoning use failed in a 2-3 vote.

Though that motion didn’t pass, short-term rentals still are allowed in residential-zoned districts through a zoning text change the council narrowly passed in April on a 3-2 vote. The more recent split vote on updating the policy shows council’s divide on a topic that has stirred much debate among town officials and community residents in recent months.

The town has two pending requests for short-term rentals in residential-zoned areas but regulations only allowed them in commercial districts prior to council’s April 12 meeting, at which time council’s 3-2 vote approved allowing them through special use permit in those districts. Councilor Janice Wheaton was absent from that meeting. Mayor Dwayne Tuggle broke the deadlock: he only votes in tiebreaking situations.

At a public hearing in February, some residents spoke in favor of short-term rentals in residential areas as a means to bring in more lodging options to the town, add to the local tax base and give property owners another avenue for supplemental income. Other residents, however, based their opposition on concerns with a more transient population coming into the community and that they don’t fit in with Amherst’s small town charm feel, among others.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the policy revision for short-term rentals presented to council May 10 addresses financial policies and lays out standard conditions for any required special use request when applicants come into the town hall doors seeking them.

“There are people out there ready to move on opening their Airbnbs,” Councilor Mike Driskill, who motioned for its approval, said. “We need to do everything we can to help.”

Council members Doug Thompson and Sharon Turner, who each opposed the zoning change allowing the short-term rental use by special use permit in residential-zoned areas, voted against the motion along with Wheaton.

“There’s no teeth in it for you, Mrs. McGuffin, to enforce this,” Thompson said of the proposed policy revision.

McGuffin said conditions would be imposed on permits as applicants go through the special use permit process.

“If someone wasn’t in compliance, they would be in violation of the zoning ordinance,” McGuffin told council. “Your enforcement on anything you put on conditions would be through the zoning ordinance.”

Council is a policymaking body so it has the ability to change policies as frequently as it desires, McGuffin said in addressing why the revision was brought forward May 10.

Turner said at the April 12 meeting she believed council needed to take more time to get the wording right in the zoning change. Thompson, who served alongside Driskill on a town committee to come up with zoning standards for short-term rentals, said he felt “ambushed” by some language in the zoning change he indicated was arrived at shortly before that meeting.

Short-term rentals require applicants to have a business license and must pay transient occupancy tax. Town officials have laid out standard zoning conditions for short-term rentals and others may be added as special sites vary, according to town documents. Those conditions address issues such as parking, limits on occupants, prohibiting outside events after 10 p.m. and amplified noise outdoors.

In other news:

Council voted to update the property maintenance code to change the procedure for tall grass and weeds enforcement. McGuffin said currently if a resident makes a complaint on tall grass there’s a timeframe for a finding of neglect. She said the code update makes the process for bringing complaints less cumbersome and improves the response time.