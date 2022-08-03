 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Night Out brings community together in Amherst

National Night Out drew a large crowd to Amherst County High School Tuesday for an evening of fellowship and activities. 

The family-friendly event featured free hot dogs and beverages, music, games, emergency vehicles on display, school supplies and a K-9 demonstration on the baseball field. The Bogeys, a local band, performed music and festivities included a dunking booth with law enforcement personnel. 

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office hosted the event. Sheriff E.W. Viar said it's a good event to interact with the public, showcase the department's equipment and enjoy community interaction. 

"It just good comradery," Viar said. 

- Justin Faulconer 

