National Night Out brings community together in Amherst

National Night Out drew a large crowd to Amherst County High School Tuesday for an evening of fellowship and activities.
The family-friendly event featured free hot dogs and beverages, music, games, emergency vehicles on display, school supplies and a K-9 demonstration on the baseball field. The Bogeys, a local band, performed music and festivities included a dunking booth with law enforcement personnel.
The Amherst County Sheriff's Office hosted the event. Sheriff E.W. Viar said it's a good event to interact with the public, showcase the department's equipment and enjoy community interaction.
"It just good comradery," Viar said.
- Justin Faulconer